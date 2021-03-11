Chandigarh: Session with author Kiran Manral

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

Prabha Khaitan Foundation (PKF) organised an interactive session, “The Write Circle”, with award-winning author Kiran Manral, on her book “Rising 30 Women Who Changed India”. The Ehsaas Women of Chandigarh collaborated with the PKF to hold the literary event.

Writer, poet and blogger Sharmita Bhinder, who is an ‘Ehsaas Woman of Chandigarh’ and founder of EmPower, an NGO for special children interacted with author Kiran Manral. She decoded her “Rising 30 Women Who Changed India” journey in the engaging one-on-one with Sharmita.

Talking about her book, Manral said, “It has stories of 30 contemporary Indian women. It explores what shaped them, the challenges they faced, the influences they had, the choices they made and how they negotiated around or broke the boundaries that sought to confine them, either through society or circumstance.”

Manral has written 14 books in 11 years. Earlier, she was a journalist.