Chandigarh-Sharjah flight fails to resume

Mohali, April 2
The Chandigarh-Sharjah flight set to resume today, has been shelved for now. Officials said efforts would be made to make the twice-a-week flight operational from next month. Air India Express was slated to resume the flight operations from here on April 2 after it discontinued the flight in October last year.
The Vistara Airlines Mumbai-Chandigarh flight, scheduled to arrive here at 8.15am, was cancelled today. All other flights operated by the airlines are on schedule. On March 31, a Delhi-Chandigarh flight, operated by the same airlines, was cancelled.
The airlines had to cancel several flights countrywide as the crew struck work in protest against the revised salary structure.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy scam: Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail
The order came after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to...
‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail
AAP leaders claim that the court order ‘exposed’ that the en...
9 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur; arms seized
Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituen...
Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’
The bench granted last opportunity to Ramdev and Balkrishna ...
Election Commission transfers 8 district magistrates, 12 SPs in 5 states
The decision is taken as part of the ‘regular review’ by the...