Chandigarh-Sharjah flight fails to resume

Mohali, April 2

The Chandigarh-Sharjah flight set to resume today, has been shelved for now. Officials said efforts would be made to make the twice-a-week flight operational from next month. Air India Express was slated to resume the flight operations from here on April 2 after it discontinued the flight in October last year.

The Vistara Airlines Mumbai-Chandigarh flight, scheduled to arrive here at 8.15am, was cancelled today. All other flights operated by the airlines are on schedule. On March 31, a Delhi-Chandigarh flight, operated by the same airlines, was cancelled.

The airlines had to cancel several flights countrywide as the crew struck work in protest against the revised salary structure.

