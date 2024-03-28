Chandigarh-Sharjah flight to resume from April 2

Mohali, March 28
The Chandigarh-Sharjah flight is set to resume at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport from April 2. The twice-a-week flight will operate on Tuesday and Thursday with an arrival time of 4.10 pm and departure at 6 pm from here.
The summer schedule at SBSI Airport kicks in from March 31 to October 26, officials said.
The Sharjah flight was discontinued from here on October 27 last year. The thrice-a-week flight, with 360 available seats (180+180), was much in demand with the people of this region.
Officials said it is quite likely that the twice-a-week flight will be made thrice a week soon, however, there is no confirmation yet. The airport’s connectivity will now be restored to two international destinations, the other being Dubai.
The summer schedule also has slots for Dharamsala.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1
In his submissions, Kejriwal said, ‘I am named by 4 witnesse...
Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest
The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...
‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
MEA spokesperson says India is proud of its independent and ...
Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi
Backs senior lawyers who flagged attempts to undermine publi...
Gujarat court sentences former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to 20 years in jail in 1996 drug case
Bhatt, who was sacked from the force in 2015, is already beh...