Chandigarh-Sharjah flight to resume from April 2

Mohali, March 28

The Chandigarh-Sharjah flight is set to resume at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport from April 2. The twice-a-week flight will operate on Tuesday and Thursday with an arrival time of 4.10 pm and departure at 6 pm from here.

The summer schedule at SBSI Airport kicks in from March 31 to October 26, officials said.

The Sharjah flight was discontinued from here on October 27 last year. The thrice-a-week flight, with 360 available seats (180+180), was much in demand with the people of this region.

Officials said it is quite likely that the twice-a-week flight will be made thrice a week soon, however, there is no confirmation yet. The airport’s connectivity will now be restored to two international destinations, the other being Dubai.

The summer schedule also has slots for Dharamsala.

