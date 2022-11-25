Chandigarh Shatabdi gets smart doors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Retrofitted automatic door system has been installed in the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express (12045/46). Earlier, it was installed in Kalka Shatabdi (12005/06). TNS

Holiday on Nov 28

Chandigarh: The UT Admn has announced a public holiday in all government offices/boards/ corporations/institutions on November 28 on account of Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom day. TNS

Assn to conduct basketball trials

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Basketball Association will organise trials at New Public School, Sector 18 (4.30pm), on November 26 to select the Youth Basketball Probable (U-16) for Coaching Camp. Players born on or after January 1, 2006, and presently studying in Chandigarh will be eligible to participate in the trials. Players are advised to bring their copy of Aadhaar card & birth certificate issued by the Municipal Corporation. The selected players will represent Chandigarh in the 37th Youth National Basketball Championship to be held at Indore (Madhya Pradesh) from December 21 to 27.

