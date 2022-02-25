Chandigarh SHO, wife booked for trespass in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 24

The local police have booked the SHO of the Sector 36 police station, Chandigarh, Jaspal Kherwal, and his wife Geeta Kherwal on a charge of trespassing.

The matter dates back to 2020 when a resident of Sector 16, Vijay Rana, filed a complaint against the SHO, alleging that he trespassed and stole equipment from a gym in Sector 14, which their wives were running in a partnership.

In the FIR registered at the Sector 14 police station, the complainant has also accused ACP Satish Kumar of the Panchkula police of conducting a “one-sided investigation” into the matter.

He alleged that the ACP’s inquiry report was “unjust and based on assumptions and presumptions and devoid of any merit, evidence and proof”, and demanded a re-investigation into the matter.

ACP Satish Kumar has denied the allegations.

According to the complainant, the gym was “closed, locked and without clearance of accounts, payment of rent, payment of electricity bills to the landlord, nobody was supposed to open it, not even the partners.”

The FIR further mentioned, “.....on the date of the incident, Jaspal Kherwal, along with other Chandigarh police officials, visited the gym in a vehicle of the Chandigarh Police and took away gym equipment and at the same time the complainant called up the PCR, after which a team reached the spot. They put the equipment from his government vehicle back in the gym.”

The complainant said the whole incident was recorded in a CCTV camera.

The Sector 36 police station SHO, Inspector Jaspal Kherwal, said the FIR was an attempt to defame him.

“If there are two directors of a company and one enters the property, that doesn’t mean criminal trespassing. How can Vijay Rana be a complainant, if his wife is the partner,” he said.

