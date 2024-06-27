Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

The UT Administration has allowed shops to open 24x7 on all days of the year. The move is aimed at promoting ease of doing business, simplifying labour laws and regulations regarding operations on all days of a week and benefiting traders and shopkeepers. However, there will be no change in the liquor vend & bar/pub timings as these are regulated by Excise laws.

“This business-reform initiative has been taken by the UT Administration to ensure that those traders and shopkeepers, who want to operate beyond the existing permissible timings and days, would not have to take specific permission every time from the Labour Department, thus leading to ease of doing business, higher productivity and growth,” said the Administration.

Starting from today, all shops and commercial establishments registered with the Labour Department will only be allowed the benefit of operating 24x7 throughout the year.

Secretary-cum-Labour Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has urged all shopkeepers and traders to register with the Labour Department under Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958, through online portal - labour.chd.gov.in. The registration certificate is issued by the department on payment of Rs 1,000-5,000 (according to category) on the online portal.

Every employee shall be given a rest period of at least half an hour after five hours of continuous work. No employee shall be required to work for more than 9 hours a day or 48 hours a week.

If any shop or establishment remains open after 10 pm on any day, adequate safety and security arrangements shall be ensured for all employees and visitors by the management.

Norms for female staff

Female employees will be provided separate lockers, security and restrooms at the workplace. They will not be allowed to work after 8 pm and in case they are, their written consent shall be taken and adequate safety and security arrangements be made for them during the working hours. It shall also be ensured that such female employees reach their homes safely after work. The management/employer has to ensure certain conditions for women employees, including adequate safety, proper transportation, annual self-defence workshops and implementation of other guidelines and rules as specified by the Labour Department from time to time.

15-day CCTV recording

CCTV cameras with a minimum of 15-day recording backup shall be installed on the shop/commercial establishment premises for the safety purpose. An emergency alarm provision to counter any emergent situation should be made.

If any public or government authority receives any complaint in this regard, it shall forward the same to the Labour Department, on the email [email protected] or contact at 0172-2679000. The area Labour Inspector shall look into the matter and take action as per law.

