Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini claims bronze at Visakhapatnam

Chandigarh, November 8
City shuttler Abhishek Saini won bronze medal in the recently concluded Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Visakhapatnam. He ousted top seeds in pre-quarterfinal and quarterfinals of the tournament.
In the singles’ category, Saini won his pre-quarterfinal match against Dhruv Negi (21-11, 21-15). In quarterfinals, he ousted Lakshay Sharma (21-14, 26-24). Saini, however, lost in the semi-finals against Mithun Manjunath (15-21, 18-21).
Surinder Mahajan, secretary, Badminton Association of India, and secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA), appreciated Saini’s efforts. “He is a talented and hardworking player. We have high hopes from him in future,” said Mahajan.
Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president, CBA, also congratulated Saini’s coach Vivek Sharma for this achievement.
“It’s disheartening to lose the gold medal. I will try to improve my shortcomings in future championships. The CBA has been a great help throughout and I will keep nurturing under the guidance of my senior for the upcoming championships,” said Saini.
