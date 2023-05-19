Chandigarh shuttler bags twin gold in national championship

Chandigarh, May 18
City shuttler Samarveer Sharma has won double gold in the All-India Junior (U-19) Ranking Badminton Tournament in Guwahati (Assam). He ousted top seed players in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final in both singles and mixed doubles categories.
In the boys’ U-19 singles, Sharma ousted Pranay Shettigar in a see-saw battle which lasted for over an hour. Sharma lost the first game 15-21, but only to return with a stunning 21- 11 21-10 win in the next two games and bag the historic gold.
In the semis, he stunned fourth seeded Lokesh Reddy 21-17 21-17. In mixed doubles U-19 final, Sharma and Radhika Sharma (from Punjab) stunned Bharat Sanjai and Sania Sikkander 21-14 21-13 to win gold.
The secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA), Surinder Mahajan, congratulated Sharma. Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president of CBA, also congratulated Sharma’s coach.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...