Chandigarh shuttler wins two medals in nat’l meet

Chandigarh, September 14

Chandigarh shuttler Samarveer won two silver medals in in the boys’ singles and mixed doubles events of the National Badminton Championships held in Bengaluru.

In the boys’ final, Samarveer gave a tough fight to top seed Rushendra Thirupathi before facing an 18-21 21-16 18-21 defeat. Earlier, he recorded a comeback 17-21 21-11 21-19 in his quaterfinal against Ayush Shetty. In semifinals, he posted a 21-16 21-19 win over Tushar Suveer 21-16 21-19. In the mixed doubles final, the pair of Amarveer and Radhika Sharma went down fight against SK and V Khadkekar 21-14 20-22 18-21.

In their semifinal, the pair defeated Akarshit and Maanya Ralyaan 21-13 21-14. Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) president Priyank Bharti congratulated Samarveer on winning the historic medals.