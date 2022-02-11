Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today launched an app for a unified ticketing system for tourist spots in the city. It has been developed by the Tourism Department.

The app will work both in the Android and iOS systems. It contains a special QR Code with a single ticket for multiple tourist spots such as boating at Sukhna Lake and for Rock Garden, Bird Park, Hop On, Hop Off bus and museums. Tourists will not have to stand in a queue for the ticket. Soon, there will also be a facility in the app for permission for film shooting and for booking food at tourist spots.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary-cum-Secretary, Tourism, Hargunjit Kaur, Special Secretary-cum-Director, Tourism, and Naresh Arora, Zonal Head, IndusInd Bank, were also present. —

#chandigarh tourism #Tourism