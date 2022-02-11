Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Chandigarh, February 10
UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today launched an app for a unified ticketing system for tourist spots in the city. It has been developed by the Tourism Department.
The app will work both in the Android and iOS systems. It contains a special QR Code with a single ticket for multiple tourist spots such as boating at Sukhna Lake and for Rock Garden, Bird Park, Hop On, Hop Off bus and museums. Tourists will not have to stand in a queue for the ticket. Soon, there will also be a facility in the app for permission for film shooting and for booking food at tourist spots.
UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary-cum-Secretary, Tourism, Hargunjit Kaur, Special Secretary-cum-Director, Tourism, and Naresh Arora, Zonal Head, IndusInd Bank, were also present. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...