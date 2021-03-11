Chandigarh sitting duck for cyber attack

Understaffed cyber cell overburdened, only 68 cops to probe 6K yearly plaints

Chandigarh sitting duck for cyber attack

Over the years, the number of cyber fraud incidents in Chandigarh has witnessed a surge.

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, June 8

Over the years, the number of cyber fraud incidents has witnessed a surge. However, what remains unchanged is the strength of the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) that has the burden of investigating almost 6,000 complaints received every year. So far, 2,738 complaints have already been received till June 8, while there are only 68 police personnel at the CCIC to investigate these complaints and catch the elusive cyber criminals.

As per police records, a total of 5,922 complaints were received in 2021 and 67 FIRs were registered. With limited manpower and resources available, dealing with the large number of complaints related to online frauds is a difficult task as there is no geographical boundary limits. Swindlers are operating from different states, including Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal. Tracing and reaching them is an uphill task.

Already 134 complaints of fraudulent transactions through UPI, asking for money after using pictures of senior government functionaries as DP on WhatsApp, have been received this year.

Police personnel posted at the CCIC said investigating a cyber complaint was a time-consuming process as the suspect had to be first traced and then a team visited the place where the fraudsters were suspected to be operating from. “We don’t get success every time. Sometimes, a team visit some remote place to nab a suspect. However, on reaching there, we find that his address is fake. In such a case, all efforts turn futile,” said a police official.

The official said usually it took eight to 10 days to carry out raids at far-flung places. “Considering the number of complaints, the cell is facing an acute staff crunch,” the official added.

The police said they usually relied on traditional techniques of catching a criminal. “Scrutinising call detail records (CDRs) and tracking the money trail to establish where the money was transferred are pivotal techniques to reach the swindlers,” said a police official.

Although the CCIC is reeling under staff crunch, setting up cyber desks at all police stations has lessened the burden. “Things are improving after setting up of these desks,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the UT Administration is in the process of establishing a cyber security centre in the city to deal with the ever-growing cases of cybercrime and meet future challenges.

FIR on misuse of Adviser’s pic

The UT police on Wednesday registered an FIR against unknown person for sending WhatsApp messages to people requesting them to purchase gift vouchers/cards using the profile picture of UT Adviser Dharam Pal. A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

Dos & Don’ts

  • Never share OTP received on mobile phone with anyone
  • Don’t reveal your debit/credit card information
  • Never download any unknown application on mobile phone
  • Never trust anyone who seeks money on social media posing as your acquaintance
  • Don’t click on unverified links

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

3
Chandigarh

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

4
Punjab

'Today it was my son, tomorrow it could be yours…Yet to know his fault', says Sidhu Moosewala's father in his 'antim ardas' message

5
Sports

'Coach asked me to sleep with him': SAI calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia

6
Punjab

Punjab cops sought red-corner notice against Goldy Brar just days ahead of Moosewala's murder

7
Nation

UP boy shoots dead mother as she stops him from playing PUBG

8
Trending

Videos: Sidhu Moosewala wins Punjab, some 90 days later

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

10
Diaspora

Canada super visa changes to benefit Indians the most; parents and grandparents can now stay longer

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood

Living my father’s dream, says shot putter Jasmine
Chandigarh

Living my father's dream, says shot putter Jasmine Kaur who sets new Youth National Record

Illegal arms trade booms in state
Patiala

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Top News

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Mumbai cops to quiz gangster in connection with threat lette...

Hurt by fabricated stories says Sidhu Moosewala’s father

Hurt by fabricated stories, says Sidhu Moosewala's father

Punjab Cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Punjab cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Police raid 7 jailed gangsters’ houses in search of arms, ammo

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Police raid 7 jailed gangsters' houses in search of arms, ammunition

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Move comes despite CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement against i...

Cities

View All

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated in Amritsar

Saplings planted along BRTS lane in utter neglect

Amritsar: Mountain of waste at Bhagtanwala dump catches fire, yet again

Ram Bagh's fountain lying defunct for last 5 years, authorities playing musical chairs

Digging case: Residents return back to their damaged homes

Youth found dead in car in Mohali market

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Two years on, upgrade of waste-processing plant in Chandigarh hanging fire

26 Congress councillors lend support to Mohali Mayor who recently joined BJP

HC takes note of delay in handing over plots by GMADA, HSVP

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to ‘placate’ councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

Ludhiana MC to promote cloth bags

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit in Punjab