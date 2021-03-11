Chandigarh skips 14 events in sports calendar for 2022-23

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 11

After a gap of two years, the UT Sports Department has made a comeback by announcing a series of inter-school competitions of various disciplines. However, the department skipped at least 14 disciplines in its annual sports calendar.

The department announced to conduct competitions of cricket (U-17), wrestling (U-20), badminton (U-14), judo (U-14), weightlifting (sub-junior/junior), tennis (U-14, U-17), table tennis (sub-junior/junior), handball (U-17), archery (sub-junior/junior), athletics (U-18), boxing (U-14 and U-17) and basketball (U-17) competitions in boys and girls categories. However, it ignored at least 14 events, which have been included in the UT Chandigarh sports gradation policy, for local sportspersons. These included baseball, canoe/kayak, cycling, fencing, football (though the department announced to conduct Administrator’s Cup, but players of state-run Chandigarh Football Academy participate in this), golf, gymnastics, hockey, rowing, shooting, softball, skating, swimming, taekwondo and volleyball.

Also, the department decided to organise events under selective age-categories. Perhaps, it was for the first time that the UT Sports Department advertised a public notice announcing their sports calendar and its tentative budget. “Given the limited time, we have announced the best calendar of this season,” said Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director (Sports).

Some parents said events in selective age categories might not go down well with other players. “The department should organise tournaments for every age group. Equal platform should be provided to all. The annual calendar should be made in advance and competitions should be organised for the majority of age groups,” said Rakesh, a parent.

In its defence, the department said these tournaments would be organised for the sole purpose of giving exposure. “These tournaments are not included under gradation. We cannot organise all events for all age groups due to limited time and manpower. We don’t have coaches for some games and some are not even included in the SGFI calendar,” said a senior official, seeking anonymity.

For instance, the department runs 10 swimming pools but didn’t include a single championship in the calendar. Similar is the case with hockey, rowing, gymnastics, volleyball and many others.

For the first time, the Sports Department has decided to conduct tourneys for specially-abled children. The department will organise Special Olympics State Meet for Table Tennis in the month of August and Special Olympics State Meet Athletics event in the month of January 2023.

The department has also announced plans to host events, including, Khelo India camps, summer coaching campus, trekking, walkathon, seminars, civil services tournaments and others.

The department doesn’t have coaches for fencing, golf, baseball or cycling.

Other major events to be organised by UT