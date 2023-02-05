Chandigarh spikers beat Himachal Pradesh

Chandigarh, February 4
On the second day of the 71st Senior National Volleyball Championship, the men’s team of the city defeated Himachal Pradesh at Guwahati. The local team recorded a comeback win of 18-25 25-22 25-20 21-25 15-10 over their rivals.
Kamal Choudhary helped the team to win in the fifth set. Pawan Singh and Avinash Verma were the other best performers for the side.
On Friday, the local team had defeated Karnataka.
