Chandigarh Sports Department not to take over soccer ground, for now

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 15

Sports Department has refused to take over the newly constructed football stadium in Sector 17 from the UT Engineering Department, citing technical reasons, claim sources.

According to officials of the Sports Department, a demand has been made to raise the ground as per necessary standards to host national/international matches and to improve structural set-up. The ground has been facing the flak by experts since it was opened on a trial basis.

“We have resubmitted the specifications and requested the officials to modify the ground. Officials of the Engineering Department were claiming that the ground has been made under the ‘urban-park’ plan. However, we needed the ground for the purpose of hosting matches, conducting camps and for our professional players. The same has been conveyed to the authorities concerned,” said a source. Meanwhile, the Engineering Department, having no other option, is now finding ways to modify the field. “If the Sports Department had some technical issues, it should have been raised at the time of construction,” said an officer, seeking anonymity. However, the Sports Department refused the claims and maintained that the situation was to be only assessed after approval of the Engineering Department.

The stadium has been under construction since 2017 and is said to be lacking in many facilities required for hosting affiliated championships. The officials had recently realised that a steel fencing is needed behind the goal posts to stop the ball from going out of the playing arena. Also, the sitting area, the touch-line and open space around the playing field needed modification.

As per the approved plan, the Engineering Department had planned to make a multipurpose ground, badminton courts, cycling and skating park along with the football arena. Underground changing rooms, permanent sitting stands, a huge screen, a commentary room, a big hall for players and officials and other facilities were also expected.

Recently, after a series of discussions, it was decided to introduce a floodlights system at this complex. However, the matter is said to be still under discussion.

Amit Shah likely to visit ‘Urban Park’

Top UT officials, including the Adviser to the Administrator and the Deputy Commissioner, visited the Urban Park ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chandigarh on March 25. Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the Integrated Command Centre, located nearby. Sources claimed that no discussion was held, particularly regarding the completion of work at the Sector 17 football stadium.