Chandigarh Sports Department proposes setting up of 12 mini Khelo India Centres

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

The UT Sports Department has submitted a proposal to the Union Sports Ministry for approving the setting up of 12 mini Khelo India Centres (KICs) of various disciplines in the city. If the proposal gets the green-light, the centres will be eligible for an annual grant of Rs 5 lakh for each discipline.

The department has proposed centres for 12 separate events, including two traditional events, in the city. Those include a mini KIC for archery at the Lake Sports Complex, one for boxing at the Sector-56 Sports Complex, a centre for gatka at the Sector-43 Sports Complex, a judo centre at the Sector-34 Sports Complex, KICs for kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball and weightlifting at the Sector-42 Sports Complex and one for mallakhamba at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. Besides, a KIC for squash at the Sector-43 Sports Complex, a centre for swimming at the Sector-23 all-weather pool and another one for wrestling at the Mani Majra Sports Complex have also been proposed.

“It will help us gain better facilities in terms of coaching and infrastructure. We have also decided to add traditional games, as the city is faring well in these events. It will enable us to start preparing at the grassroots level,” said Director of Sports Sorabh Kumar Arora.

The Chandigarh Sports Council has, meanwhile, invited applications for the recruitment of eight coaches, namely a female swimming coach. The council has approved the hiring of two badminton coaches, one coach each for cricket, kabbadi, softball, volleyball and two for swimming. Currently, the council doesn’t have a coach for softball. As per the selection criteria, technical qualification, achievements in the field of sports and coaching experience will be considered.