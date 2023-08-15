Chandigarh Sports Department to launch online system for enrolment of facility users soon

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 14

After almost a year of planning, the UT Sports Department is all set to launch an online system for the enrolment of users at all its affiliated sports complexes.

As per the new process, users will download the form online and apply for membership at the desired sports complex. The request will be approved, or rejected, by the coach concerned, and a specific time slot will be allocated to the user. Thereafter, the applicant will upload the approved form and proceed to pay the user fee online. As soon as the fee slip is generated, a new identification or membership card will be issued online. The same will be available for downloading. It can be renewed in future by just filling in the identification or membership number. It may be noted that, at present, the users have to fill out the form and submit the fee in cash at the Sector 42 Sports Complex upon getting approval. Thereafter, the identification cards will be countersigned by the authorities concerned, and the users’ cards will be issued after a few days.

The Tribune had exclusively reported in July last year about the department’s plan to introduce an online system for issuing memberships at local sports complexes. “We have already had a trial run of the portal. The coaches, managers and supervisors have been made aware of the process. We have received some suggestions to run the programme smoothly,” said Director of Sports Sorabh Kumar Arora. “Memberships for the upcoming session will be allotted online,” he added.

The department mainly faces issues during the summer season as the demand for memberships at local swimming facilities surges. Long queues are witnessed at the Sector-42 complex on many occasions as applicants line up to deposit the fees in cash. There are nearly 20 sports complexes functioning under the department, including the Lake Sports Complex, the Sector-7 sports complex, the Sector-10 skating rink, the Sector-16 cricket stadium, the Sector-17 football stadium (currently under the Horticulture Department), the Sector-18 hockey stadium, the Sector-23 all-weather swimming pool, the Sector 23 open swimming pool, the Sector-23 table tennis hall and the Sector-34, Sector-38 (west), Sector-39, Sector-42, Sector-43, Sector-46, Sector-50, Sector-56, Mani Majra and Sarangpur multipurpose sports complexes. The membership is allotted manually at these complexes for various facilities.

