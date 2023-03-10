Chandigarh SSP’s powers curtailed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

In a move apparently aimed at curtailing the powers of the UT SSP, the authority to appoint/transfer an inspector has been delegated to the DIG (incharge of headquarters). The powers to transfer sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, head constable and constables have also been delegated to SP/SSP (Headquarters).

The orders were issued by UT DGP Praveer Ranjan on March 3.

The orders mentioned that there was a need to lay down various aspects of establishment matters in the Chandigarh Police holistically and systematically.

Currently, no comprehensive standing orders exist on establishment matters and the provisions are either not objectively defined or are spread over various ad hoc orders.

The fresh order mentioned that this standing order superseded the orders of May 2013 and April 2014 and all amendments made thereto.

An SP/SSP (Headquarters) is always an officer of the AGUMT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

The orders have led to murmurs among cops who claim it to be a surprising move.

A police official said earlier, the UT SSP could issue the transfer orders. However, the powers have been delegated to other officers now.

“All police stations are under the UT SSP. However, the SSP won’t have the powers to transfer the SHO of a police station or the incharge of a police post,” said an official on anonymity.

Earlier, when Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a 2009-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, was the UT SSP, differences had reportedly cropped up between him and senior officials over transfer of SHOs.

Chahal was repatriated in December last year, around 10 months before his deputation was to end.

Last year, the UT Administration had decided to take way the charge of SSP (Security) from Manisha Chaudhary, the city’s first woman SSP (Traffic), following which the Haryana Home Secretary shot off a letter to the Chandigarh counterpart, seeking reversal of the order. Later, the UT had given the charge back to Chaudhary.

“There seems to be a cadre war going on in the police department,” added a cop.

Kanwardeep Kaur assumes charge

Chandigarh: New UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, a 2013-batch Punjab-cadre IPS officer, joined the Chandigarh Police on Thursday, on a three-year deputation period. Kaur was given guard of honour at the Police Headquarters in Sector 9 here. Kaur took charge from officiating SSP (UT) Manisha Chaudhary, a 2011-batch Haryana-cadre officer. TNS