Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Chandigarh, August 29

The State Transport Authority (STA) today directed aggregator companies to immediate stop plying of illegal bike taxis in the city.

According to a notice issued to M/s ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, Plot No. 66, Industrial Area, Phase-II, Chandigarh, and M/s Uber India Technology Pvt Ltd, Plot No. 88, Industrial Area, Phase-II, Chandigarh, the STA said it had been noticed, the companies had been attaching bikes as aggregator firm for plying on UT roads as commercial vehicles.

The STA directed illegal plying of bike taxis be stopped immediately by the respective companies under the aggregator licence, else stern action would be initiated against the companies under the law. The Tricity Cab Association had recently demanded action against unauthorised cab and bike aggregator companies and those operating private vehicles as cabs and bike taxis in the city.

Association president Vikram Singh said they had submitted a memorandum to the STA on August 22 and informed them private cars and bikes were attached illegally with the aggregator companies and operating as bike taxis and cabs. They requested the STA to take action against them as these were not registered in UT.

The notice issued by the STA would put a brake on nearly 9,000 bikes running illegally in the UT, he added.

He said only cabs that were attached with OLA and Uber firms and those having aggregator licence from the STA should be allowed to do business in the city and no aggregator licence had been granted by the STA to any company to operate motorcycle cab in the city. — TNS

No licence for motorbike cabs