Staff found sleeping at Mani Majra Civil hospital

Health Secretary makes surprise visit, orders to deduct their one-day salary

Staff found sleeping at Mani Majra Civil hospital

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 19

Staff found sleeping at a Chandigarh health facility during a surprise inspection in the wee hours has prompted Health Secretary Yashpal Garg to deduct their one-day salary.

Garg carried out a surprise inspection on the night intervening March 16 and 17 between 11.50 pm and 2.20 am to inspect various hospitals of the UT. Another surprise inspection was carried out at a Health and Wellness Centre (HWC) in Sector 8 here on March 17 morning.

During his visit to the Civil Hospital in Mani Majra between 11.55 pm and 12.30 am, Garg found general wards of the hospital with patients and some private rooms locked from inside. A security guard posted at the labour room was asked to get it opened, but she failed to do so after repeated knocks. The sweeper and the nursing officer were also found sleeping on the duty.

Garg has pointed out that locking the ward from inside would have been disastrous in case of any fire and the justification of avoiding theft for locking was not acceptable. It seemed a cover-up so that the staff could sleep while the room remained locked.

The Health Secretary has initiated action against the sweeper deployed at the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra. He wanted the sweeper to be immediately replaced from the outsourcing agency and his substitute should be preferably from the outsourced staff, who were deployed during the Covid wave but were subsequently disengaged later.

Garg ordered that one-day casual leave of regular officers or officials, who were found sleeping or came late, would be deducted.

An explanation has also been sought about locking the general ward from inside and staff found sleeping. The Director, Health Services, has been asked to give comments for appropriate action in the matter.

It has also been ordered to deduct one-day salary of those outsourced staff who were found sleeping or have been away from their duty point and came late. It has been decided that their performance would be closely monitored for the next three months.

The staff at the HWC, Sector 8, was not on time due to which six patients had to wait at the registration counter. An explanation has been sought from the in-charge of the HWC for non-punctuality of most of the staff.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

2
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

3
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

4
Punjab

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

5
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab AG

6
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

7
World

Afghanistan world's unhappiest country, Finland happiest; check India's rank

8
Trending

Kajol's Holi message on 'save water' has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bashed into Twitter storm

9
Haryana

Will welcome Birender Singh if he joins AAP, says Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta

10
Trending

In video, 'drunk' man stabs his heart 4 times to recreate a stunt sequence at Holi celebrations

Don't Miss

View All
Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Sports

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Watch: Sunny Leone’s fan inks her name on his arm, the actress hold his arm, says ‘hope you love me forever’
Entertainment

Watch: Sunny Leone tells this man 'hope you love me forever', teases him 'good luck finding a wife'

Top Stories

Japan to invest ~3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'

On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'

Says vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing seve...

CAPFs have ‘decisive control’ of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah

CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah

A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Last adieu: Farmers drape Sandeep in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

City schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Freshmen Induction Programme

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Railways likely to start ROB construction next week

2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Teenager rapes 6-year-old

36-year-old woman found murdered

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement