Chandigarh student part of national coaching camp

Chandigarh, February 9

Parampreet Singh, a Class 10 student of The British School, Sector 44, here, has been selected for a seven-day national coaching camp at the National boxing Academy, Rohtak. The seven-day coaching camp will start from February 10 and a final team will be selected to represent the nation in the Asian Boxing Championship, at Jordan.

Parampreet has already won a bronze medal in the light middle weight category during the 4th Junior National Boxing Championship in Sonepat.

He had also bagged the first position in the 41st Chandigarh State Junior Boxing Championship. Ranjan Sethi, Director, The British School, congratulated Parampreet on his selection. —