Chandigarh: Survey of small flats conducted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A door-to-door survey of 1,567 small flats at Mauli Jagran and 4,032 small and ARHC flats at Maloya was carried out on Sunday. The remaining 560 flats at Maloya will be surveyed on Monday. Earlier, Ram Darbar, Industrial Area, Phase 1; Sector 56, Sector 38 (West), Sector 49 and Dhanas were covered under the survey. TNS

Youth arrested for snatching

Chandigarh: The police have arrested an 18-year-old youth, identified as Sunny Gupta, a resident of Sector 40, on charge of snatching a mobile phone. He allegedly snatched a phone from a woman at a park in Sector 41. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

Man held with stolen scooter

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 29-year-old man while riding a stolen Activa scooter bearing a fake registration number. The police said Amar Singh, a resident of New Indra Colony, was nabbed near the Sports Complex, Mani Majra. The suspect had affixed a fake number plate on the scooter. A case has been registered. TNS

2 cyclists hurt in road accident

Chandigarh: In a case of hit and run, two cyclists were injured after being hit by a tractor. Complainant Mitra Sen Sharma of New Indra Colony claimed the tractor driver sped away after hitting him and his friend Mahinder at Makhan Majra. They were admitted to the GMCH-32. A case has been registered.