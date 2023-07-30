Chandigarh Swimming c’ship: Meethutleen bags two gold medals in freestyle events

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 29

Meethutleen claimed gold in the 50-m freestyle event in the girls’ under-17 category by clocking 37:22 seconds during the Sub-Juniors, Juniors and Seniors Swimming Championship organised by the Sports Department, UT. Rehat (39:55s) and Kashish (43:32s) claimed the second and third positions, respectively.

In the boys’ event, Daksh (27:41s), Shaurya Singh (30:59s) and Shubham (31:94s) secured the top three positions. In the girls’ 50-m backstroke event of the same age group, Rehat clocked 43:18s to claim the gold, followed by Meethutleen (52:55s) and Ustat Kaur (55:36s) in that order. In the boys’ 50-m backstroke in the U-19 category, Jayant Punj (28:41s), Bhushan Thakur (33:86s) and Rakshak Singh Thakur (36:52s) bagged the top three places. In the boys’ U-17 category, Daksh Sidhu (31:08s) won the gold, while Shubham Rohilla (40:34s) secured silver and Harsh Malik (48:84s) bronze.

Khushi Puri won the 50-m freestyle gold medal in the girls’ U-14 category by clocking 32:11 seconds. Anwita (36:36s) and Japneet (36:46s) fought hard for the second position, but the former took it by a whisker. In the boys’ category, Kanishk (34:82s), Gaurav (35:06s) and Panav Bhandari (36:84s) emerged the winners.

Manasvini Dwivedi clocked 31:98 seconds to win the 50-m freestyle event in the girls’ U-19 category. Osheen (34:90s) finished second and Anandita Singh (39:27s) claimed the third position. In the boys’ U-19 category, Dhruv Gupta clocked 25:94 seconds to claim the top podium position, followed by Yatharath Rawat (27:62s) and Saurabh (29:15s), respectively.

Mithutleen won another gold medal by clocking 1:24:63s in the 100-m freestyle event of the girls’ U-17 age group. Rehat (1:32:37s) finished second and Kashish (1:38:08s) finished third. In the boys’ category, Daksh (1:01:24s), Shaurya Singh (1:07:60s) and Shubham Rohilla (1:14:35s) were the top three performers.

In the girls’ U-14 final, Khushi Puri (1:15:67s), Japneet Kaur (1:20:32s) and Anwita Mahajan (1:21:53s) bagged the top three positions.

Kanishk Mann (1:19:81s), Gaurav (1:20:23) and Panav Bhandari (1:23:23s) remained the top performers in the boys’ U-14 category.

In the 50-m breaststroke event of the girls’ U-19 category, Manasvini (44:17s), Anandita Singh (47:28s) and Osheen (49:17s) emerged the winners, while in the boys’ U-19 final, Dhruv (31:80s), Bhushan Thakur (35:32s) and Saurabh (36:07s) claimed the top three prizes.