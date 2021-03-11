Chandigarh: Taekwondo meet ends

Chandigarh, May 30
The 5th Emerald Taekwondo Championship and annual award ceremony was conducted at Carmel Convent School. Over 300 students participated in the meet conducted in poomsae, breaking, kyorugi (fight) and speed kicking.
