Chandigarh: Tagore Theatre celebrates golden jubilee

Chandigarh, May 30
Golden jubilee celebrations of the Tagore Theatre opened on a colourful note today. The programme started with an audio-visual presentation on the journey of the Tagore Theatre from stage to heart, followed by folk dances from the length and breadth of our country.
North Zone Culture Centre’s presentation had Jammu Kashmir’s rouf, Assam’s dardoi shikla, Uttarakhand’s chapeli, Telangana’s mathuri, Punjab’s jinduya and bhangra, Madhya Pradesh’s badhai, Gujarat’s rathwa to an energetic finish by folk dancers coming together on the stage for a grand finale, “Desh Rangeela”. The presentation was rich not just in the graceful and energetic moves but one could get a peep into our rich culture in costumes, jewellery, musical instruments and different dance forms.
Second presentation of the day was mime on “Ma Laxmi Putual Nach” by Padam Shri Niranjan Goswami from the Indian Mime Theatre, Kolkata, West Bengal.
Earlier in the day, a cycle rally and a street play at Sector 17 Plaza was also held. Organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Chandigarh Administration, and the Tagore Theatre Society, in collaboration with the North Zone Culture Centre, Patiala, the eight-day celebrations will witness dances, plays, workshops and nukkad plays.
Today, the cultural evening at the Tagore Theatre was graced by Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Member of Parliament Kirron Kher and Adviser to the UT Administrator Dharam Pal.
On Tuesday, a theatre stage prayer by Ekatar Singh, Chandigarh School of Drama; and play “Saukan” by Emmanual Singh, Ananmika Arts Association, Amritsar, will be presented.
