Chandigarh targets to be country’s 1st carbon-free city, says Adviser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

With the aim of making Chandigarh the country’s first carbon-free city by 2030, the Administration has started emphasising on promoting clean fuel vehicles.

This was stated by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, who joined as the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the ninth four-day Ins and Outs show organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here today.

The show was organised in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Architects, Fire and Security Association of India, and the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), with the support of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI).

The Adviser said the Administration was promoting solar energy and electric vehicles (EVs) in a big way and many government institutions had already adopted solar energy.