Chandigarh: Tattoo artist held with 52-gm charas

Chandigarh: A 23-year-old tattoo artist was arrested for possessing charas. The suspect, Daman Deep Singh of Sector 16, was nabbed from the parking of the Sector 15 market with 52 gm of charas. A case was registered against him. He was later released on bail. TNS
PU prof among top scientists
Chandigarh: Dr Manish Dev Sharma, assistant professor, Department of Physics, Panjab University, has been placed on the AD Scientific Index-2022, a list of top 2 per cent scientists in the country, under the natural sciences/physics category. Dr Sharma has published more than 60 papers in different international and national journals. He is presently posted as the Registrar, University of Ladakh. TNS
New facilities for animals at zoo
Mohali: Minister of Forests and Wildlife Preservation Lal Chand Kataruchak inaugurated various facilities constructed and developed for the benefit of animals and visitors, at the Chhatbir Zoo on Thursday. The minister inaugurated the kitchen in which food for animals would be cooked, a critical care unit for carnivores at Lion Safari, an open-air zoo education plaza with a seating capacity of more than 100 and a nature interpretation centre. TNS
New ADG of NCC Directorate
Chandigarh: Major General Hardev Singh Sohi has taken over as the 10th Additional Director General of NCC’s Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate headquartered in Chandigarh. In his 33 years of service, Maj Gen Sohi has held prestigious command and staff assignments, including a foreign tenure. It includes command of an Infantry battalion and Infantry brigade, both in the active conflict environment of Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. TNS
