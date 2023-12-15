Chandigarh: Taxi driver held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Crime Branch of the UT police has arrested a taxi driver with 53.04 grams of heroin. The suspect, identified as Gurpreet Singh (31), a native of Ferozepur and at present residing at Sohana, Mohali, was nabbed during patrolling in Sector 48. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 49 police station. He used to get heroin from Ferozepur and sell it in the tricity area at a higher cost.

Mobile snatched from resident

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile phone from Saurabh Bindal, a resident of Sector 23, near the Sector 34/44 road. The police have registered a case at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Horses given tetanus shots

Chandigarh: To safeguard the well-being of working horses, "Peedus People" in collaboration with "The Stables Chandigarh" administered the first dose of tetanus vaccine to horses at the stand in Sector 29. As part of an ongoing drive aimed at supporting city's working horses, the NGO also distributed first-aid kits to horsecart owners and is facilitating the issuance of passports for the horses. These passports will help in tracking and monitoring the health and well-being of the equines, ensuring they receive good care. The vaccination and welfare drive was organised by Nimmi Bamneria, equine cruelty prevention manager, and Colonel Sarpratap from “The Stables”. TNS

Sehgal prez of AFT Bar Assn

Chandigarh: Advocate Rajesh Sehgal has been unanimously chosen as president of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) Bar Association, Chandigarh, in a meeting held on Wednesday. The proceedings were held under advocate Renu Bala who was named election commissioner by the general house. This is the second time Sehgal has been elected unanimously. Earlier, he was president of the AFT Bar Association for 2016-17. TNS

Para athlete gets bronze

Chandigarh: Local para athlete Vinay Kumar Lal won bronze medal in the ongoing 1st Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi. Lal claimed the medal in the 100m (T44) event. TNS

Tennis tourney from tomorrow

Mohali: The Roots Tennis Academy will organise the All India Tennis Association (AITA) U-16 and 18 years National Ranking Championship from December 16. The tournament will be held in singles and doubles event. A total of 118 players have registered. TNS

Fit India Week event today

Chandigarh: The Directorate of Sports, Panjab University, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), will organise closing ceremony of the Fit India Week on the campus on December 15. Various events will be organised. TNS

Judo Association names teams

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Amateur Judo Association has selected a 16-member contingent to represent the city in the upcoming Junior National Tournament at Kochi from December 15-18. Ishita Chaudhary, Parul Sharma, Afia, Kunjan, Milli Gunjiyal and Devanshi Miglani (girls) and Arshdeep, Raj Bhagat, Sachin Damai, Vikrant Yadav, Aprit Singroh and Abhishek (boys) will represent the city. Karanjeet, Bipan Gabba, Reena Chaudhary and Vivek Thakur have been appointed coaches. TNS

Zirakpur academy win by 62 runs

Mohali: Dashmesh Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, defeated Century Cricket Academy, Chandigarh, by 62 runs in the 1st Arun Sharma Memorial Cricket Tournament. The Zirakpur team scored 247. Nilay Pawar (106), Simran Singh (65) and Mohammed Sharif (28) were the main scorers. Ravinder Pal Singh claimed three wickets. In reply, the Chandigarh team were bundled out at 185. Lather (39) was the main scorer. Vinay claimed four wickets. In the second match, SD Cricket Academy faced a nine-wicket defeat in the hands of Nagesh Academy coaches. TNS

P’kula MC chief reviews works

Panchkula: MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta on Thursday reviewed various development works in the city. During a meeting with officials of the engineering wing, he directed them to ensure installation of a firefighting system in old-age home within the next two days. Gupta also directed the officials to ensure repair and maintenance of public toilets. The MC chief told the officials to ensure fountains at intersections remained operational. Gupta directed the officials to identify the place for dumping construction and demolition waste and float a tender for lifting of such waste. Gupta, the District Municipal Commissioner, also reviewed works of the Kalka Municipal Council. TNS

Pro-VC of CU awarded

Mohali: Prof Devinder Singh, Pro-VC of Chandigarh University, has been honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by the Society of Medical Arthropodology (SOMA) during its 16th international conference. Singh delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session of the conference held in the University of Calicut. SOMA is a non-profit scientific association devoted to the enhancement of knowledge about arthropods for their biomedical, pharmaceutical, bioengineering and nutrition significance. TNS

Undertrial flees from GMCH-32

Chandigarh: An undertrial, Gagandeep Singh, from the Ambala jail, escaped from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, by jumping from the third floor of the building. He had reportedly ingested a glass shard and was brought to the hospital for treatment. The local police were informed about the incident following which a case was registered at the Sector 34 police station. tns

Spare wheel of SUV stolen

Chandigarh: The spare wheel of an SUV parked outside a house in Sector 16 has been stolen. The complainant, Vikram Sharma, reported the matter to the police after which a case was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

