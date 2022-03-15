Chandigarh: Taxis parked outside Sector 27 houses trouble residents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Some residents living on the rear side of the Sector 27-C market have been facing inconvenience due to unauthorised parking of taxis outside their houses.

According to the residents, a number of taxis are also washed at a parking lot on the rear side of the market. This leaves stagnant water behind and leads to unhygienic conditions, making it a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Besides, taxi drivers litter the area.

“There is an authorised taxi stand in Sector 27-D, why are then taxis encroaching upon the parking lot in Sector 27-C. We have complained to the MC as well as the health inspector, but nothing has been done,” said an area resident on condition of anonymity.

“To wash cars, they are misusing a water connection. We have informed the water supply wing, but it has failed to address the issue. Many cars are washed here in the morning. The water remains stagnant all 12 months in a year, making it a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” he said.

The residents said the parking lot on the front was encroached upon by motor mechanics. “Not only residents, even visitors face huge inconvenience here as they do not find parking space,” said another resident. —