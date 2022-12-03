Chandigarh team fail to cash in on Yuvraj's 5-wkt haul

Chandigarh, December 2
UT boys continued to struggle despite a five-wicket haul by pace attack Yuvraj against Himachal Pradesh in a league
match of the ongoing Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) being played in Cuttack on Friday.
HP took a lead of 57 runs after wrapping Chandigarh for 211 runs. Later, Chandigarh scored 76 runs after losing four wickets in their second innings.
Earlier, HP team, while resuming their overnight score of 66 runs for no loss, fumbled against Yuvraj (5/91), which prevented them to score a mammoth total. The Himachal Pradesh team was all out for 268 runs in 81.4 overs. Aditya Kataria (71) remained the top scorer for the side, while Agrim Chambial contributed 63 runs. Shiv Nagrath (2/27) clinched two wickets.
In reply, Chandigarh once again got off to a dismal start in their second innings with openers - Udayvir (0) and Balraj Singh (13) returning to pavilion with 24/2 on board. P Vashisht took the wickets of Naveen (5) and Shivam Nagrath (0) in his single over leaving the side at 41 runs for the loss of four wickets.
Later, Ehat Salaria (43) and Vardan Sharma (15) brought the team out of trouble with a 35-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Chandigarh scored 76 runs for the loss of four wickets at the draw of stumps.
