Chandigarh team for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) has announced the UT team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy (Men’s Under 19) tournament, which is starting from October 6 in Dehradun. Neel Dhaliwal will lead the team.

The Chandigarh team will start its campaign on October 6 against UP. On October 7, they will play their second match against Kerala.

The team includes Nikhil Kumar, Arnav Bansal, Kabir Kalsi, Aaryak Sharma, Raghav Verma, Ankur Sharma, Paras, Ivraj Singh Ranauta, Neel Dhaliwal (captain), Jagjeet Singh, Aryan Duggal, Aditya Gusain, Yuvraj Singh, Rishab Rizvi and Aarush Bhandari. Ishaan Gaba, Saagiv Garg, Kavya Goyal, Siddhant Singhal and Prince Dahiya are standby players.

