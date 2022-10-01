Chandigarh team for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Chandigarh, September 30
The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) has announced the UT team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy (Men’s Under 19) tournament, which is starting from October 6 in Dehradun. Neel Dhaliwal will lead the team.
The Chandigarh team will start its campaign on October 6 against UP. On October 7, they will play their second match against Kerala.
The team includes Nikhil Kumar, Arnav Bansal, Kabir Kalsi, Aaryak Sharma, Raghav Verma, Ankur Sharma, Paras, Ivraj Singh Ranauta, Neel Dhaliwal (captain), Jagjeet Singh, Aryan Duggal, Aditya Gusain, Yuvraj Singh, Rishab Rizvi and Aarush Bhandari. Ishaan Gaba, Saagiv Garg, Kavya Goyal, Siddhant Singhal and Prince Dahiya are standby players.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...