Chandigarh: Tertiary water project gets Rs 12-crore AMRUT push

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 5

With the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs releasing funds, work on the expansion of the tertiary-treated water network in the city is going to start soon.

The network is to be expanded in the Industrial Area and the left-out areas such as roundabouts, road berms and parks. About Rs 10-12 crore is to be spent on this three-year project.

400 km Existing network 450 km To be in 3 years* *To cover Industrial Area and left-out roundabouts, road berms & parks

“A total of Rs 89 crore has been approved under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme. Of the amount, about Rs 12 crore will be spent on extending the existing tertiary-treated water network to 450 km from the current 400 km,” said an official.

According to information, a detailed project report, under AMRUT, is being prepared to expand the distribution network so as to increase the utilisation of tertiary-treated water from 10 mgd (million gallons per day) to 20 mgd.

At present, 10 mgd of treated water is being used to maintain parks, green belts and fountains. Besides, 5,000 tertiary water connections have been given to houses with an area of 1 kanal and above, institutions, schools, etc. The work also involves the modernisation of the entire tertiary water supply system. To reduce dependence of groundwater, efforts are being made to provide tertiary water for agricultural and related activities.

The work of laying pipelines, which started in 1990, has covered almost 80% of the targeted area in the city. Residents have always been complaining about the erratic supply and foul smell of tertiary water. But, with the efforts of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) centre, things are going to improve in future.

The existing pipelines have been equipped with sensors to monitor the water pressure as well as quality with live feed. To minimise the smell of the water, the civic body has embarked on an aeration project at all four underground reservoirs from where the tertiary water is pumped across the city.

A chemical treatment and sedimentation process is carried out to make sewerage water suitable for watering lawns, parks as well as fields.

The tertiary treatment is a final cleaning process to improve the quality of waste water before it is reused or recycled.

