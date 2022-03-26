Chandigarh: Thief tries to flee with phone from house, held

Chandigarh, March 25
A thief, who stole a mobile phone from a house in Burail, was nabbed by local residents while he was trying to flee.
Sources said the suspect, identified as Ali Sher, a native of Bihar, had entered a house at night and stole a mobile phone. Residents raised the alarm following which the suspect went to the roof from where he jumped on a temporary roof of another house, which gave way and the suspect fell on a person sleeping in the house.
Sources said while the suspect was nabbed, the person suffered a fracture in the leg.
The police were informed about the incident and the suspect was handed over to them.
Residents alleged that the suspect gave the cops the slip while he was being taken for a medical examination, but was nabbed again a few hours later. The police however, refuted this and claimed that the suspect was in police custody.
A case has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 34 police station.
