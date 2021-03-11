Chandigarh thrash Tamil Nadu 10-0

Chandigarh, May 16

Chandigarh registered a comfortable 10-0 win over Tamil Nadu in a Pool F match of the ongoing 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship in Imphal.

Supriya (20th, 43rd, 46th), Tamanna (29th, 47th, 57th) and captain Kamaldeep Kaur (37th, 44th, 51th) bagged a hat-trick each, while Navneet Kaur (58th) scored a goal for the Hockey Chandigarh.

In Pool G, Tripura Hockey were declared 5-0 winners after Hockey Himachal forfeited the match. Hockey Bihar registered a comprehensive 15-0 win over Telangana Hockey. Rimjhim Kumari (14th, 15th, 20th, 45th, 45th) starred with five goals, while Sharda Kumari (13th, 60th), Khushi Kumari (18th, 42th), Sidhi Kumari (25th, 44th), captain Fensi Khatun (29th, 32nd ) and Kajal Kachhap (41st, 43rd) each netted twice for Hockey Bihar. Earlier, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Kerala Hockey 10-0 with captain Balo Horo (23th, 39th, 54th, 55th, 59th) scored as many as five goals, while Nisha Minj (33rd, 43rd) and Binima Dhan (47th, 57th) each netted twice for Hockey Jharkhand. Sweety Dungdung (4th) chipped in with a goal for the winning team.