Chandigarh: Three arrested with ganja

Chandigarh: Three youths have been arrested with 872 gram ganja. The police said Raja (22), Ankit (24) and Subham (22), all residents of Ram Darbar, were arrested near Phase I, Ram Darbar. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS
Three held for serving hookah
Chandigarh: Three persons have been arrested for serving hookah to customers. The police said they had information that hookah was being served at Hotel Whispering Oaks in Kishangarh. A raid was conducted and Sahil (26), Rohit (23) and Krishna (24) were arrested. A case under Sections 188 and 34 of the IPC and Section 4 of the COTPA Act has been registered at the IT Park police station.
