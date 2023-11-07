 Chandigarh: Three held for ATM fraud : The Tribune India

Chandigarh: Three held for ATM fraud

Chandigarh: Three held for ATM fraud


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Mullanpur resident Suresh Chander alleged Sonu (27), Sudhir (33) and Satish (26) of Nayagaon cheated him of Rs 45,000 through cash withdrawals at a PNB ATM in Dhanas village. All accused have been arrested and a case under Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Scam: Woman loses Rs 98,500

Chandigarh: A city resident reported that an unidentified person called her through Bumble mobile dating app and cheated her of Rs 98,500 through online transactions from her bank account. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at Cybercrime police station.TNS

Bikers snatch mobile phone

Chandigarh: Khuda Lahora resident Dinesh Singh (25) alleged two unidentified bike-borne persons snatched his mobile phone near the Khuda Lahora bridge. A case under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC has been registered.TNS

1 booked for hitting trader

Chandigarh: A Sector 26 resident, Gulam Mohammad, alleged one Mithlal assaulted him at his shop. A case under Sections 323 and 452 of the IPC has been registered at Sector 26. The victim was admitted to the GMSH-16. Tns

Foetus found buried, FIR filed

Chandigarh: An unidentified person reportedly buried a foetus in a park at EWS Colony, Sunder Nagar, Mauli Jagran. A case under Section 318 of the IPC has been registered. tns

24th Minithon concludes

Chandigarh: On the concluding day of the 24th Minithon, Krish and Radhika won the boys’ U-12 and girls’ U-12 titles, respectively. The minithon was organised by Ryan International School, Sector 49. Princepal Singh won the boys’ U-14 event, while Shivanshi claimed the top position in the girls’ U-14 event. In the boys’ U-16 category, Aadhar Thakur emerged victorious, and Ojaswini won the girls’ event. In the boys’ U-18 category, Anantbir Singh and in the girls’ U-18 category, Komal Kadian won the top positions. The team championship was won by Ryan International School, whereas AKSIPS, Sector 65, and Government High School, Sector 54, claimed second and third positions, respectively. TNS

St Joseph’s log win in cricket

Chandigarh: In the Annual Advantum Interschool Tournament, an unbeaten half century by Sukhman Deol (76) helped St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, beat Infant Jesus Convent, Mohali, by 53 runs. Batting first, the Sector 44 team scored 145/4 in 15 overs. In reply, the Mohali team posted 92/6 in the allotted overs. Pankaj Kaushik (43) was the main scorer. TNS

Basketball assn to host c’ship

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Basketball Association is set to organise the Senior State Championship for men and women from November 17 to 20 at New Public School, Sector 18. The interested teams can confirm their entries with the organisers before November 14. TNS

Dera Bassi secure 7-run win

Chandigarh: During a match played in the memory of former Indian cricket team captain Bishan Singh Bedi, Adda XI, Dera Bassi, defeated Youngistan Club by seven runs. Batting first, the Dera Bassi team scored 144/7 in 20 overs with the help of Chetan Sharma (30). Rajesh Tanwar claimed three wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Youngistan batters bundled out at 137. Kamal (48) is the top scorer for the team. Sahil Puri claimed three for the bowling side, while Saurabh claimed two. TNS

Shooting c’ship begins today

Panchkula: The Mark-10 Shooting Academy at Hallmark School is set to host the CBSE National Shooting Championship from November 7. A total of 772 shooters will participate in the event. The participating shooters today took part in the pre-event practice round.

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab’s plea

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea

Says they aren’t elected authorities, advises soul-searching...

Mizoram, Chhattisgarh to kick off elections to five states today

Mizoram, Chhattisgarh to kick off elections to five states today

5-state elections: Raja Bhoj drives poll narrative in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

5-state elections: Raja Bhoj drives poll narrative in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still ‘severe’

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Israel ‘splits’ Gaza into 2 as Palestinian toll tops 10K; UN calls for pause in strikes

Israel 'splits' Gaza into 2 as Palestinian toll tops 10K; UN calls for pause in strikes


Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh 'attacked' by hooligans, 1 held

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Portion of ceiling plaster comes off at Amritsar railway station

MP Dimpa reviews development works at DISHA meeting

SKM burns copies of FIR against news portal Newsclick

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

10 months on, Chandigarh's rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

Shootout in Zirakpur, biker held with pistols

Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume

To decongest Airport Road, another route from IT City to Kurali in works

4 booked for serving hookah at Panchkula club

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still ‘severe’

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Chinese products flood Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace ahead of Diwali

Oz leader visits Bangla Sahib

AAP MLAs urge Kejri to continue as CM even if jailed

Over 1K challans issued for GRAP-IV violations

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra held by ED in Rs 41cr bank fraud case

Shun stubble burning to protect natural resources: Jalandhar DC to farmers

BJP SC Morcha seeks legal action against own party leader for gurdwara remarks

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

89 farm fire cases reported, AQI remains poor at 282

42-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

Ensure compliance of NGT directions, MC chief told

Foetus found in vacant plot

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET's convocation

Alert over adulterated milk items in Punjab, 15% samples fail test

25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab

Pbi University starts classes for civil services

Discussion on Sheikh Farid at Pbi varsity