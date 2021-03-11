Chandigarh: Three held for stealing mobiles

Chandigarh: Three youths have been arrested for stealing four mobile phones and a wrist watch from the glove box of a scooter. Akash, a resident of Ram Darbar, had reported that he, along with his friends, had gone for swimming at a pool in Sector 29. He and his friends kept their phones and a watch in the glove box of the scooter from where these were stolen. A case was registered at the Industrial Area police station. Later, three suspects, Mohammad Zahid, alias Sonu (25), and Nihal Gauta, alias Nishu (20) of Mauli Jagran, and Mukesh, alias Sahil (19) of Mani Majra, were arrested. The mobile phones and the wrist watch were recovered. Five other mobile phones were also recovered from them.
