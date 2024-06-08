Chandigarh to act tough on amusement parks disturbing neighbourhood

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

The UT Administration will now take a tough stance against the operators of amusement parks which disturb the peace of neighbouring areas by either playing music at high volume or causing frequent disturbances, be it parking or garbage.

To maintain law and order, the UT Home Department had notified the policy ‘Controlling of Places of Public Amusement’ in 2016. In this regard, a meeting of the nodal committee was held under the chairmanship of District Magistrate to regulate places of amusement like discotheque, pool game/virtual reality game/game machine parlours, bowling alleys, including places where music, singing, dancing (excluding cinema) and facility of eating and consumption of alcohol are provided to the customers or patrons in the prescribed premises/area with the purpose of running a commercial enterprise for pecuniary gains.

The representatives of Commissioner, MC, SSP, Director Health Services, Estate Officer, Excise and Taxation Commissioner and Labour Commissioner, Chandigarh, attended the meeting.

Further, the SSP, Director Health Services, Excise and Taxation Commissioner and Labour Commissioner, Chandigarh, have been asked to conduct a survey to identify the places of public amusement in Chandigarh and submit the list to the office of District Magistrate within 15 days.

