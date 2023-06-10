 Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct : The Tribune India

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

Had ‘bitten’ complainant’s hand; bailed out in dog’s death case

SI had put up livewire leading to death of a stray dog in Sec 23. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

The Haryana Police Sub-Inspector (SI), who is accused of putting up a livewire in the fencing of a green area that claimed the life of a stray dog life recently, has now been accused of assaulting his neighbour who had reported the matter to the police.

The police said they would now write to the Haryana Police to apprise them about the conduct of the SI, who is currently posted in the Security Wing.

A stray dog had died on June 4, after being electrocuted by a livewire put up in the fencing of a green area developed adjacent to a corner house in Sector 23. The livewire had been put up to prevent unauthorised entry into the green area adjacent to the house.

The SI, identified as Randhir Singh, was booked by the police for the offence. Today, he was arrested in the case before being released on bail.

On Thursday, the SI allegedly assaulted the complainant, Kasturi Lal, and his family after an altercation. It is alleged SI bit Kasturi Lal’s hand.

The police reached the scene after being informed about the incident. However, the SI locked himself up inside his government accommodation.

Inspector Rajiv Kumar, SHO, Sector 17 police station, said to avoid any untoward incident, the police didn’t force their entry into the house.

“A cop was stationed outside his house and after the SI opened the door today, he was brought to the Sector 22 police post for investigation,” said the SHO.

The SHO said the medical examination of the complainant was conducted and reports were awaited. “We have lodged a daily diary report in the latest incident and a case against the suspect will be registered on the basis of the medical report,” the SHO added.

Fresh FIR after victim’s medical report: SHO

  • On June 4, stray dog died after being electrocuted by a livewire put up by SI Randhir Singh in fencing of a green area adjacent to corner house in Sec 23
  • On Thursday, SI assaults complainant and his family after an altercation; victim’s hand is allegedly bitten by the Haryana Police cop
  • Police are called in but SI locks himself up in his house; a cop is deputed outside and after SI opens door on Friday morning, he is taken to police post for probe
  • A DDR in latest incident has been lodged and a case will be registered based on medical report of complainant; he was held & bailed out in the previous case on Friday

