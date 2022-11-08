Chandigarh to be most sustainable city by 2030

Chandigarh, November 7

With a focus on future requirements, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today launched a vision document, “Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 & Beyond”. The document, drafted and finalised in consultation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), reflects the administration’s commitment to be the country’s most sustainable city by 2030, promoting solutions that work for the people and the planet.

Speaking at the event, Purohit thanked the representatives of the UNDP for its collaboration with the UT Administration in preparing this vision document. He asked the administration to plan all future interventions based on the vision document.

Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India, shared a message congratulating the administration and praising the leadership of the Governor. Responding to the message, Purohit said, “We hope to have your continued association during the implementation of the vision document also. I appreciate your commitment and support.”

In line with future needs, the vision document articulates that Chandigarh will be a “City forever Beautiful” because it is a “City that Cares” in every facet of urban living. While proposing the solutions, the document also considers the fast-changing threats the world is facing, including pandemics, climate change, environmental disasters, and its potential impact on the city’s development.

The document was released at the Punjab Raj Bhavan in the presence of Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator; JM Balamurugan, Principal Secretary to Governor; Praveer Ranjan, Director General of Police; Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary; Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary; Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests; Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Health; Hargunjit Kaur, Special Secretary, Finance, and Vikas Verma, Regional Head-North Region, UNDP India. — TNS

