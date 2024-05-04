Chandigarh to be no-fly zone for UAVs on May 4, 8

Chandigarh, May 3
In view of movement of VVIPs in Chandigarh on May 4 and 8, the UT Administration has declared the city a “no-fly zone” for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including drones.
An order issued by District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh stated that the entire city will be “no-flying zone” for UAVs from May 3, 4 and 8 in view of emerging threats due to recent trends of carrying out terrorist attacks by using drones fitted with improvised explosive device by anti-national elements and keeping in view of the security of VVIPs and general public.
Any breach of this order would invite action under Section 188 of the IPC and other relevant laws.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM Modi
Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’