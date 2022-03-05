Chandigarh to celebrate 'iconic week' from March 6-13

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

The UT Administration is going to celebrate the ‘iconic week’ of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from March 6 to 13 when various cultural and social activities will be held in different parts of the city. Punjabi singers, including Gurnam Bhullar, will enthral the audience.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will inaugurate the event on March 6 at the new lake in Sector 42 to promote and celebrate southern sectors of the city. A light and sound show will mark the inaugural ceremony.

Various non-government organisations, groups, clubs, associations and colleges are participating in the celebrations. Among them are Panjab University, PEC, CCA and Government College of Art.

The Indian Army will organise a blood donation camp at the open ground in Sector 10 on March 11. The ITBP will perform various activities throughout the event like dog show, demonstration, weapon display at the open ground.

There is a tapestry weaving workshop on the cards as well. An organic mandi and a hop off, hop on ride for special children will also be organised. From March 11 to 13, there will be a cultural extravaganza at the Sector 10 ground. There will be amusement rides as well as delectable food stalls.

An effort has been made to include people from all age groups to participate in the celebrations. Fitness enthusiasts, special children, artists, singers and yoga lovers are expected at the event.

After the relaxation in Covid restrictions, the week will provide an opportunity to the residents of the city to come out of their homes and revel in the spirit of collective celebrations.

