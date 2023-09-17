Chandigarh to celebrate Tourism Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

The Chandigarh Tourism Department is set to celebrate World Tourism Day from September 22 to 27. Singer Ammy Virk is set to perform on Saturday evening at Plaza, Sector 17. Along with that, a photography exhibition will also be organised at the Sector 17 underpass starting September 22.

On September 24, a painting competition will be organised at the Pierre Jeanneret Museum, along with a quiz on tourism at the Government Museum and Art Gallery on September 26.

On the last day of the celebrations, there are three events lined up, which include a run for sustainable tourism that will be organised from Sukhna Lake light point to the Information Centre at Capitol Complex at 7 am, a film screening on responsible wildlife tourism from 11am to 1pm at Navrang Theatre, Sector 23, along with a Hop on Hop off Tour of the City Beautiful from 10am to 5pm.