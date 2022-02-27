Chandigarh to digitise land records, maps soon

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 26

To increase accessibility and save time and efforts in physical location of documents, the UT Urban Planning Department is going to digitise its land records and maps.

Since most of the land records and maps are in the form of file, which are manual, the Society for Promotion of Information Technology in Chandigarh (SPIC) has started the process and invited bids for the digitisation of land records, maps and implementation of the document management system (DMS) at the Urban Planning Department.

The work will include scanning or digitisation of all property files, indexing of files, organising papers in new file cover, implementation of secured centralised web-based DMS and integration of DMS with digitisation work and workflow system.

Under the project, a system will be created to store scanned documents, index these documents, retrieve and display the stored scanned documents upon searching for the relevant data. This will increase the accessibility of documents and would save a lot of time and effort that are being spent in physically locating the documents when they are needed.

An official said the working of the department was still manual with a large number of physical documents and files getting generated every day.

“There are several architectural graphs and maps that are over 55 years old and it is really difficult to preserve these,” he said, adding that when any department wished to archive its old land records, the documents were sent to record store rooms in the Department of Urban Planning.

“The record store rooms contain records from as old as 1950s,” he said.

The process will start with indexing through data entry of index information, scanning of papers in files, storing of information through DMS, providing data backup facility through CD, reorganisation of papers in safe file cover for preserving files and marking CD/DVD, file cover with bar coding.

