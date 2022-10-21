Chandigarh to engage 143 retired teachers, jobless cry foul

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

The UT Education Department is inviting online applications from retired teachers to prepare a panel to fill 143 vacant posts of JBT, TGT, PGT and vocational lecturer.

The move has drawn criticism from a section of jobseekers, who feel they should have been considered for the vacancies.

The candidates will be appointed on a contract basis initially up to March 31 next year, as per availability of posts and requirement of school.

The vacant posts of teacher will be filled by retired teachers of UT cadre and those who have worked under the Chandigarh Administration on a minimum three-year deputation from neighbouring states.

The applicant must have 10-year experience in the cadre for the posts of JBT and TGT, and five years in case of PGT and vocational lecturer.

The retired teachers will be paid remuneration as per instructions issued by the Government of India from time to time.

The retired teachers will take classes as per workload or norms applicable to a regular teacher. The maximum age up to which re-engagement on a contract basis is admissible is 64 years as on April 1 of the academic year for which panel is to be prepared. Teachers so engaged on a contractual basis will not be part of the cadre of teachers of the School Education Department, Chandigarh.

Teachers will be engaged till they attain the age of 65 years or until a regular teacher joins, whichever is earlier. However, the Director School Education, Chandigarh, can dispense with the services at any time without citing any reason.