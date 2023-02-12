Chandigarh to face Goa in last league match today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

Hosts Chandigarh and Goa will lock horns for their dignity in the last league match of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match from tomorrow at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here.

Chandigarh and Goa are placed at the fifth and sixth positions, respectively, in the points table. Chandigarh amassed 20 points from six matches with two wins, two losses and two draws so far, while the visiting team collected 10 points after suffering four losses and one draw with just one win in the tournament. This match is just a formality as both teams are already out of the knock-out round.

Both teams sweat it out during the practise session at the stadium. The Goa team, coached by former Ranji player and Rajasthan Royals opener Swapnil Asnodkar, along with Graham Smith in IPL, are quite confident that their boys will be able to open a winning account in this last match. The challenge for the visiting team under the captaincy of Deepraj Gaonkar is that, apart from Arunachal Pradesh, they have not been able to lay a strong foundation of scoring more than 350 in any innings in the tournament.

Hosts Chandigarh will be looking for their third win. Chandigarh’s batting line-up looks stronger than visitors. Harnoor Singh has scored two double hundreds in the tournament and would like to continue his form. Pardeep Yadav’s quick-fire batting in the final session of the last match is an indicator that he is capable of turning the table. Paras and Neel, by the dint of their bowling attack, are the asset for the home.

Teams

Goa: Deepraj Gaonkar (captain), Kashyap Balke, Manthan Kuthkar, Digesh Raikar, Rahul Mehta, Samit Aryan Mishra, Veer Yadav, Deep Kaswankar, Herambh Parab, Shubham Tari, Kethu Pintu, Vasu Tiwari, Manish Kakode, Piyush Yadav, Jagdish Patil, Shivam Amonkar, Yash Porab and Yogesh Kauthankar

Chandigarh: Arjun Azad (Captain), Harnoor Singh Pannu, Aman, Paras, Chiragveer Singh, Pardeep Yadav, Mayank Sidhu, Neel Dhaliwal, Mandeep Singh, Arjun Sharma, Arshanur Singh Pannu, Yuvraj Choudhary, Tushar Joshi, Karan Sharma and Rohit Danda