Chandigarh to honour two defence officers

Chandigarh, August 13
The UT Administration will felicitate two defence officers on the Independence Day for their contribution to the field of public service.
Group Captain Paramjeet Singh from Air Headquarters and Col JS Sandhu, adviser, civil-military affairs, Western Command, will be awarded commendation certificates.
Gp Capt Paramjeet was instrumental in setting up the IAF Museum and Heritage Centre in Sector 18, while Col Sandhu had been handling matters pertaining to aid.
