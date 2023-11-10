Chandigarh to introduce shuttle bus service to all tourist places

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

The UT Administration has decided to introduce a shuttle bus service to all tourist destinations in the city to improve traffic congestion and visitor experience.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Chandigarh City Bus Service Society (CCBSS), functioning under the aegis of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU).

UT Adviser-cum-Home Secretary Nitin Yadav presided over the meeting. The society directed the Architecture Department to develop a plan for a new parking system for buses at designated locations near popular tourist attractions such as Sukhna Lake, Bird Park, and Rock Garden, as well as the HC, in consultation with the Engineering Department and traffic police.

The Engineering Department will be responsible for marking parking spaces and erecting signboards to guide visitors. The CCBSS will initiate an awareness campaign to inform residents and tourists about the new parking arrangements.

For the shuttle bus service, CTU buses will operate at a frequency of five minutes and the minimum fare for a round trip (up and down) will be fixed at Rs 10. The shuttle bus service will run on weekends and holidays on a trial basis. The CCBSS will collect feedback from the public and make adjustments to the service, if needed.

The society also resolved to implement Delhi pattern bus queue shelters across the city. These shelters will be designed with a focus on passenger convenience, safety and information accessibility.

Further, it was apprised to the governing body that the proposal for the hiring of 100 electric buses as a replacement of diesel buses has been been sent to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

New bus queue shelters planned

New bus queue shelters will have CCTV cameras, static route maps, mobile charging points, dustbins, solar panels, architecturally designed artifacts, boards for real-time bus information, SOS contact numbers, physically handicapped-enabled features and advertisement boards for promoting govt schemes