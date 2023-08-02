Chandigarh to launch B Praak’s ‘swachh song’ today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 1

Popular singer B Praak has composed and sung a song on swachhata for Chandigarh.

“Get ready for the much-awaited launch of ‘Rakhna Sambhal Chandigarh’ — the swachh song dedicated to our beautiful city by the talented B Praak! Let’s come together and make Chandigarh cleaner and more sustainable!” posted the Municipal Corporation on its Twitter handle.

According to the corporation, B Praak, along with his team, shot for the song for three-four days in the city. The MC had provided its sanitation workers and two-bin garbage vehicles for the shoot.

“He did not charge us anything for this song. The song has been composed as well as sung by him. It will be launched on Wednesday. He will also sing this song there,” shared MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

She said, “As we look forward to rising up the swachhta ladder, such initiatives encourage not just sanitation workers but also the general public to contribute their bit in keeping the city clean.”

The song will be launched at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38-C. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will be the chief guest on this occasion.