Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh, June 10

To ensure full utilisation of tertiary treated (TT) water, the UT Administration will lay 165 km distribution network in the city.

In compliance with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on utilisation of the treated water for secondary purposes, including its use in industries and fields, the department has stated that at present, out of total 92.5 MLD of TT water generated in the city, 38.5 MLD is being supplied to 680 parks/gardens/green belts and nurseries for irrigation and to more than 2,800 private residences for the watering of lawns. More distribution lines are being laid so that a maximum of TT water can be put to use. As many as 1,911 parks/gardens/green belts will get TT water for the maintenance of green cover.

The department has submitted that the work of laying 165 km network was allotted to an agency on March 1 and will be completed by April 30 next year. Three underground reservoirs (UGRs) at the sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Raipur Kalan, Maloya and Diggian will be constructed for the purpose.

The department has also stated that the distribution network will be laid in the left-out areas of Industrial Area, Phase 1 and 2; Maloya, Dadu Majra, Dhanas, Kishangarh, Khuda Lahora, Makhan Majra, Mauli Jagran villages, Subash Nagar and Indira Colony.

The UGR coming up at 3BRD will have a capacity of 4.5 MLD (million litre per day), while the one at Maloya will be of 9 MLD capacity. The third one at Raipur Kalan will treat 9 MLD of wastewater per day.

The UGR at Raipur Kalan will supply TT water to the parks in Mauli Jagran, Vikas Nagar, Rajiv Vihar, Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Park, Indira Colony Mani Majra and Makhan Majra.

The UGR at 3BRD will cater to the existing pumping stations in Sectors 28, 29 and 48, which supply TT water to all parks, residential areas on 1 kanal area, roundabouts, institutions in Sector 1-12, Sector 14, Sector 63 and Kaimbala village.

The Maloya reservoir will supply TT water to the parks of Maloya, Dadu Majra, Dhanas, Sarangpur, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu villages.

