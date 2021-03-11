Chandigarh to modernise 34 health and wellness centres

Chandigarh, April 27

To make health and wellness centres (HWCs) a focal point for efficient delivery of all health services, the UT Administration has decided to upgrade the 34 HWCs with a special focus on tele-consultation.

A meeting of the state-level governing body of the National Health Mission, Chandigarh, was held today in which it was decided that the 34 HWCs located in different parts of the city needed to be upgraded and modernised in such a way that the UT became a role model for the rest of the country.

Special attention will be laid on the HWCs in rehabilitation colonies where a large population resides. Residents of the nearby areas will not be required to go all the way to civil hospitals unless there is some serious health issue.

The Health Department has directed that there should be a proper room with a computer and video consultation facility at each HWC so that patients can avail of most of the services through telemedicine or e-Sanjivini and doctors at the HWCs can consult specialist doctors at the GMSH, Sector 16, the GMCH, Sector 32, and the PGI for better patient care.

The Adviser pointed out that the staff at the HWCs should be punctual. The Director, Health Services, has been directed to constitute a team and get all HWCs inspected.